Union lauds CM, mins for visiting Vijaynagar

ITANAGAR, 30 Mar: The All Arunachal Pradesh Anti-Corruption Students Union (AAPACSU) has expressed appreciation for Chief Minister Pema Khandu, UD Minister Kamlung Mossang and RWD Minister Honchun Ngandam for “making history as the first CM and cabinet to travel on Miao-Vijaynagar (MV) road.”

“The daring spirit of the CM is great, not just physical toll but making efforts to meet people to listen to their cries in the remote villages of Vijaynagar circle,” the union said in a release.

“Since 2017, the All Yobin Students’ Union and the AAPACSU had been pleading with the state government to fast-track the MV road construction. The response was not immediate as we had expected; nevertheless, the CM has now taken a strong will to complete it by March 2022 and that is wonderful,” it said.

Meanwhile, the union urged the CM to ensure that chargesheets are filed against those involved in the Trans-Arunachal Highway compensation scam. It said the state government should otherwise hand the case over to the CBI.