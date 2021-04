ITANAGAR, 27 Apr: Taking suo moto cognizance of the incident of abduction and rape of a 15-year-old girl from ADC Colony in Hapoli in Lower Subansiri district, the Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (APSCPCR) has directed the Lower Subansiri SP to furnish the status report of the case.

Meanwhile, the commission applauded “the timely intervention by the women’s police station in Ziro and the team of police personnel of the Ziro police station” in cracking the case.