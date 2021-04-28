Over 1 crore vaccine doses still available with states, UTs: Centre

NEW DELHI, 27 Apr: More than one crore vaccine doses are still available with states and union territories, and another 80 lakh doses will reach them in the next three days, the union health ministry said on Tuesday.

The government of India has so far provided 15,65,26,140 vaccine doses to the states and UTs free of cost.

“The total consumption, including wastage, is 14,64,78,983 doses. More than 1 crore doses (1,00,47,157) are still available with the states and UTs to be administered. More than 80 lakh (86,40,000) doses will be received in addition by the states and UTs in the next three days,” the ministry stated. (PTI)