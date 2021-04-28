‘Private varsities should have requisite infrastructure’

ITANAGAR, 27 Apr: Arunachal Pradesh Private Educational Institutions Regulatory Commission (APPEIRC) chairman Marnya Ete said that all the private universities in the state must have the requisite infrastructures and facilities to impart quality education.

Ete on Monday chaired a meeting with the vice chancellors (VC) of private universities in the state, during which he highlighted some pertinent issues of the institutes of higher education and called upon all the private institutes of higher education to “try to incorporate

as many initiatives as possible, so that the thrust areas can be addressed swiftly.”

Conveying the concern of the governor regarding the functioning of the private universities in the state, Ete asked the VCs to “conduct convocations and circulate academic calendars and other calendars of events to make all the requisite information available in public domain.”

He also dwelt on the functioning of the APPEIRC in the light of the National Education Policy-2020.

After a detailed discussion on the operation of the universities, APPEIRC member Prof Debabrata Das suggested to them to “conform to the norms of central regulatory bodies in curriculum development, evaluation and grading and appointment of faculty and statutory positions.”

The commission also emphasized on NAAC accreditation of all the universities on priority, and urged them to implement the initiatives of the quality mandate issued by the University Grants Commission.

The APPEIRC took stock of the functioning of the private universities and suggested measures to maintain and uplift the standard of higher education.

Earlier, the VCs of private universities presented their status reports.

Besides the VCs, key functionaries of private universities attended the meeting.