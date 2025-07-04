Youth nabbed after machete attack in Nlg

NAHARLAGUN, 3 Jul: After a brief chase, the police here on Thursday arrested a 19-year-old man, identified as Daman Nima, for assaulting two persons with a machete.

As per a report, Nima, using a machete, attacked Nehru Murtem and Hage Anku in C Sector here without any provocation. Both the victims were rushed to the TRIHMS with grievous injuries.

The accused attempted to flee but was apprehended on the Pachin road after a brief chase by Naharlagun police, led by Inspector K Dev. As the report of a man randomly attacking people in Naharlagun spread, fear had gripped the town. The police acted swiftly and arrested the accused. There has been no clarity over why the accused acted in such a manner.

Briefing the media, Naharlagun SP Dr Nyelam Nega informed that a case has been registered after receiving a formal complaint.