U/Subansiri proposes 10-day lockdown

DAPORIJO, 23 May: In view of the alarming rise in Covid-19 cases in Upper Subansiri district, it was decided during a meeting here on Sunday to impose a 10-day complete lockdown in the district from 26 May, after obtaining approval from the state government.

The decision came following an emergency meeting convened by Deputy Commissioner Mika Nyori with all the HoDs and MLAs Nyato Dukam and Rode Bui here.

Participating in the discussion, DMO Dr T Taki informed that the positive cases in Upper Subansiri “has reached 7 percent of the total tests done so far, and the total positive cases is likely to reach 200 within the next few days if it is not contained with imposition of complete lockdown of the district for a week or more.” (DIPRO)