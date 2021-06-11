CM calls for Covid third wave preparation, assures vaccine for all

ITANAGAR, 10 Jun: Chief Minister Pema Khandu said that the Covid-19 situation is still under control in the state, even as he urged the citizens to be prepared for a third wave.

“Cases were rising in some districts, including the ICR. But it is now under control,” he said.

Khandu also warned the people of the state that the battle against Covid-19 is not over yet. “Experts have warned of a third wave of Covid-19. Therefore, citizens need to remain alert,” he said.

The CM urged the citizens to practice Covid-appropriate behaviour to keep themselves safe.

He said that the state government is working to vaccinate all its citizens. “From 21 June onwards, vaccines for 18 to 44 years old will be provided free of cost by the central government, as announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. I assure you that, though a bit late, everyone will get the vaccine,” said Khandu.

The CM also announced that he will convene a meeting soon to review the impact of the heavy rain that has been lashing the state for the last one month.