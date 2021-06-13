5 more die of Covid-19, state’s death toll reaches 143

ITANAGAR, 12 Jun: The state’s Covid-19 death toll reached 143 on Saturday after five more people succumbed to the infection.

15 people have died of the virus within a span of three days.

According to the DHS report, a 59-year-old male patient with comorbidity from Changlang died at the DCHC in Changlang. He had tested Covid-19 positive through RAT at the flu clinic of the district hospital in Changlang on 10 June. His vaccination status is nil.

A 35-year-old female patient from Tawang died at the DCHC in Tawang. She had tested positive through TrueNat at the flu clinic in Tawang on 4 June and had been admitted to the DCHC on the same day. Her vaccination status is also nil.

A 45-year-old male patient with comorbidity from the ICR died at the DCH in Chimpu. The patient had tested Covid positive through RAT at the flu clinic of TRIHMS in Naharlagun on 10 June and had been admitted to the DCH on the same day. His vaccination status is nil.

A 45-year-old male patient from Lower Siang died in home isolation. He had tested Covid positive through RAT at the flu clinic of the district hospital in Likabali on 11 June. He had received the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine on 10 May.

A 23-year-old male patient from Lower Subansiri died at the DCHC in Ziro. The patient had tested positive through RAT at the flu clinic of GTGH in Hapoli on 31 May and had been referred to the DCHC on 2 June. His vaccination status is also nil.

Meanwhile, 298 Covid-19 cases were detected in the state on Saturday, with 117 of them being symptomatic.

A total of 380 patients in various parts of the state were declared recovered or discharged on Saturday.

The Itanagar capital region reported the highest 55 Covid-19 cases on Saturday, followed by 39 in Upper Subansiri and 29 in West Kameng.

Upper Subansiri with 14 percent reported the highest positivity rate (see full bulletin)