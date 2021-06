Fingerlings have been released in the paddy fields in Dechethang village, Mechuka in Shi Yomi district as part of cluster farming. The integrated paddy cum pisicuture is being taken up under the initiative of Shi-Yomi Project Director Gamtum Padu through the BDO and the district fisheries department on a trial basis. The fingerlings have been purchased from the fisheries department. (DIPRO)