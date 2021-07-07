Vaccination drive conducted in remote circle

NYAPIN, 6 Jul: A total of 120 people aged between 18 and 44 years were administered the Covid-19 vaccine during a vaccination drive held in remote Phassang circle of Kurung Kumey district.

The drive, which concluded on Tuesday, covered nine gram panchayats. It was organized jointly by the Kurung Kumey district administration and the health department.

The team of doctors, however, could not reach circle headquarters Lungsa due to road communication bottleneck.

Meanwhile, Circle Officer Afa Phassang urged the public not to believe in “false propaganda” going viral on social media as the vaccine is safe. (DIPRO)