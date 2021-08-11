IJU, APMF condemn journalist’s killing

NEW DELHI, 10 Aug: The Indian Journalists Union (IJU) and its affiliate, the Andhra Pradesh Media Federation (APMF) have condemned the brutal killing of journalist Chennakeshavalu, of a local television news channel EV5, in Nandyal in Andhra Pradesh, allegedly by a suspended police constable and his brother, on Sunday night, and demanded that the killers be brought to justice at the earliest.

According to the APMF, Chennakeshavalu was stabbed on Sunday night allegedly by suspended police constable Venkata Subbaiah and his brother Nani, after he was asked to meet them over his story on Subbaiah’s involvement in the alleged illegal sale of gutkha and matka gambling. Chennakeshavalu succumbed to his injuries later in the night at a hospital.

The constable has been dismissed from service and charged along with Nani under Section 302 of the IPC.

In a statement, IJU president Geetartha Pathak and secretary-general Sabina Inderjit said the IJU was shocked by the brutal killing of Chennakeshavalu, “who was only doing his job of following up a story regarding alleged corruption charges against the constable.”

Besides seeking stringent punishment for the killers, the union has demanded compensation for the deceased journalist’s family by the government.

The IJU expressed serious concern over “the deteriorating safety and security of journalists in Andhra Pradesh” and asked the state government to ensure that journalists are allowed to carry out their duties without fear or favour.