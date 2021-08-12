Former state footballer succumbs to Covid-19

[ Karda Natam ]

DAPORIJO, 11 Aug: Prakash Mara, who represented Arunachal Pradesh in Subroto Cup in 1992, died from Covid-19 complications at the dedicated Covid hospital (DCH) in Chimpu on Wednesday morning.

Mara (55) was also the former assistant general secretary and finance secretary (2000-2012) of the Tagin Cultural Society (TCS) and worked selflessly for the betterment of the society.

He was also one of the founder members of Leyu Welfare Society and Mara Kambv and elected/selected as the general secretary of Government Higher Secondary School, Daporijo in 1985.

The TCS expressed shock and grief over Mara’s untimely demise and offered heartfelt condolence to the bereaved family members.