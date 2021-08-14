RGU felicitates youth icons on Int’l Youth Day

RONO HILLS, 13 Aug: Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) conferred the title of ‘youth paragon’ on three youth icons of the state in a programme conducted by the university’s institute of distance education to mark the International Youth Day on 12 August.

The title of ‘youth paragon social work’ was conferred on Ramesh Jeke “for his selfless contribution in creating awareness among the youth on the benefits and need of blood donation.”

The title of ‘youth paragon sports’ was bestowed on Everester Tashi Yangzom for being the first Indian woman to summit Mt Everest in 2021.

Yumpi Padu was conferred the title of ‘youth paragon entrepreneurship’ for her success as an entrepreneur.

The programme was organized online. The university said it plans to make it an annual event from now on.

The citations to the young icons were awarded online by RGU Vice Chancellor Prof Saket Kushwaha, in the presence of Registrar Dr NT Rikam and Pro-VC Prof Amitava Mitra.

The three youth icons thanked RGU for decorating them with the citations.

The university also organized a national webinar on the theme ‘Youth as harbingers of peace and social transformation’.

Joining the webinar, Prof Kushwaha emphasized on “positioning of youth in society which has a bearing on their leadership potential and their possible role in peace-building and social transformation.”

Mizoram University VC Prof KRS Sambasiva Rao shared his vision for youth development and stressed on the youths’ “instrumental roles in nation-building.”

Hyderabad-based Gandhi King Foundation’s managing trustee Prof Prasad Gollanapalli spoke on the broader aspects of transformation in various areas, including food intake among the youths of today’s generation.

Former VC of Acharya Nagarjuna University Prof Bal Mohan Das, RGU Pro-VC Prof Amitava Mitra and RGU Registrar Dr NT Rikam also shared their views regarding the engagement of youths in social transformation.

RGU’s Social Work Department Head Dr Kaushalendra Pratap Singh also spoke.

The webinar was conducted by the university’s Centre for Youth Development and Leadership Studies.