39 individuals without valid ILP detained

ITANAGAR, 15 Jul: A total of 39 people were detained by police for residing or working without valid Inner Line Permit (ILP), an officer said on Tuesday.

An ILP is a special document required for Indian citizens not native to Arunachal Pradesh to enter the state.

The individuals were detained during a coordinated ILP enforcement drive targeting areas including Banderdewa, Karsingsa, Naharlagun town and Papu Hills, Itanagar Capital Region Superintendent of Police (SP) Nyelam Nega said.

Police personnel from Banderdewa, Naharlagun, and Papu Hills police stations conducted the drive atlabour camps, work sites, and roadside establishments, he said.

The SP added that all violators were detained and forwarded to the executive magistrate for further legal action.

A non-FIR case was registered against three individuals at the Banderdewa police station, who were found without valid ILPs by a team led by inspector Kipa Hamak and others.

A team led by Naharlagun Police Station Officer-in-Charge Inspector Krishnendu Dev detained 30 individuals and registered non-FIR cases against them, while six persons found without valid ILPs were detained by a team led by Inspector Tarun Mai at Papu Hills police station.

All checks were conducted peacefully and in accordance with legal procedure, the SP said.

Reiterating that valid ILPs are mandatory for non-residents, the SP said that employers must ensure compliance.

The ILP system is designed to regulate entry into the state, primarily to protect the cultural identity and heritage of the indigenous tribes and to manage the influx of people into the region.

Similar drives will continue to uphold the law and protect the demographic integrity of the state, he added. (PTI)