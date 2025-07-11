Junty Singpho accorded warm welcome in Changlang

[Pisi Zauing]

MIAO, 10 Jul: BJP supporters and all other denizens of Changlang district, especially the people of the Miao assembly constituency, warmly welcomed Junty Singpho – who has been given the charge of the state BJP general secretary – here on Thursday.

She is the first woman in the Northeast, and the second in the country, to be appointed as state BJP general secretary.

Tai Khamti Singpho Council president PY Singpho, World Kachin Congress vice president Jowkhong Singpho, former SDS general secretary Gumjanong Singpho, Miao ZPM Ashamto, Miao Mandal president Pisi Suriya [Zauring] Singpho, Changlang district BJP president Roshan Ngemu, Tangsa Women Welfare Society president Korong Longri and Miao Singpho Ramma Hpung president Gamseng Singpho, among others, congratulated Singpho on her appointment as the state BJP general secretary.

The leaders also thanked Chief Minister Pema Khandu, Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, state BJP president Kaling Moyong and others for reposing faith in Singpho and giving her the opportunity to serve the party and the state as general secretary.

Singpho joined the BJP in 2002 and is the daughter of ex-MLA and Nkhumsang chief KG Singpho.

With this appointment, the public hopes that Singpho will work hard in the interest of the state. “Her experience will undoubtedly add a new dimension in the developmental journey of Arunachal Pradesh in general and Changlang district in particular,” the local leaders stated.