Ita-Jote two-lane highway work to begin from Oct

ITANAGAR, 21 Sep: Doimukh MLA Tana Hali Tara has said the construction of Itanagar to Jote two-lane highway will start from next month onwards.

Talking to the media here on Tuesday, he said that the tender process is about to be completed and work will commence soon.

“After I made a request, Chief Minister Pema Khandu agreed to fund the Itanagar to Jote road considering its importance. The CM has directed me to supervise the work and I will monitor it strictly. Quality will not be compromised,” said the MLA.

Meanwhile, an official of the PWD Doimukh division informed that both the technical and financial bid process have been completed.

“It is being sent for final approval,” the official shared.

The Itanagar to Jote road is the first two-lane highway to be taken up by the state government. It is 20 Km long and the project is estimated to cost Rs 89 crore.

“There will be 60 culverts. And the construction of 4 major bridges will be taken up in the next phase,” the PWD official added.