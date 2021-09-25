‘Women’s emancipation sans economic empowerment impossible’

DOIMUKH, 24 Sep: Aruna-chal Pradesh State Commission for Women (APSCW) Chairperson Radhilu Chai Techi said that economic empowerment is a must for women’s emancipation.

“Women empowerment is not possible without economic empowerment, and women cannot be empowered in the real sense if they cannot acquire and hold any immovable property in her own name,” Techi said during a legal awareness programme organized by Friends For Life (FFL) in collaboration with the APSCW and the women’s cell of the government college here on Friday.

AITS Assistant Professor Zilpha Modi spoke on gender equality and gender budgeting, while APSCW member Hunmai Techi delivered a speech on domestic violence and polygamy.

APSCW legal advisor Karmu Chotton highlighted “property rights in context of Arunachal Pradesh” and explained “the different property rights of the different tribes of the state.”

FFL general secretary Tarh Naki and Assistant Professor Rimi Taipodia Tadar also spoke.