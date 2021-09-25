Exporters’ conclave organized

ITANAGAR, 24 Sep: “Cost, quality, delivery and innovation are the four key points to be kept in mind while doing any business,” said Trade & Commerce Secretary Hage Tari, addressing an exporters’ conclave at the DK convention centre here on Friday.

The conclave was organized by the trade & commerce department in collaboration with the directorate general of foreign trade (NER) and the Coffee Board’s zonal office in Guwahati (Assam) as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

Earlier, Trade & Commerce Director Tokong Pertin urged the participants to “take advantage of the technical know-how of the experts present,” and the Coffee Board’s subject matter specialist Dr Pradeepa Babu presented a brief on the procedures to become and exporter.

MSME Assistant Director Amit Bajpayee informed about “the focus on products and services identified from the districts.”

Among others, chairpersons of various state boards, directors of various departments and prospective entrepreneurs participated in the conclave. (DIPR)