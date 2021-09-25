DC seeks effective implementation of PWMR

BOMDLA, 24 Sep: West Kameng DC (in-charge) Sang Khandu urged DPDO Dechin Drokpa to coordinate with all the administrative officers of the district level task force (DLTF) to ensure effective implementation of the Plastic Waste Management Rule (PWMR), 2016, in the district.

Prior to it, all the issues pertaining to the rule were discussed by the members of the DLTF in a meeting chaired by the DC here on Friday.

Singchung ZPM Rekha Marphew, PHED EE N Konia, DUDA EE N Tachang and the bazaar secretary also attended the meeting. (DIPRO)