Badminton competition organized

KHONSA, 3 Oct: Tai Sangkio and Domar Geyi won the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav doubles badminton tournament, which was organized here in Tirap district from 27 September to 2 October.

Sangkio and Geyi beat the pair of Alenso Chai and Rigi Geyi in the final played on Sunday.

The second runners-up title was won by Dr Nidak Angu and Sarat Patir.

DC Taro Mize gave away the trophies, certificates and medals to the winners and the first and the second runners-up.

The tournament was organized by the Tirap House Badminton Club. (DIPRO)