Trg under Mission Antodaya imparted

NAMSAI, 5 Oct: Fifty-four farmers and farmwomen benefitted from a training programme on ‘Scientific poultry farming and IPM and IDM of rice, potato and rapeseed’, organized by the Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) here on Tuesday, under Mission Antodaya.

The main focus of the programme was to adopt Mengkenmiri, Lower Silatoo Miri, Silatoo Khamti, New Mohong and Mahadepur-I villages under the mission.

KVK Head (in-charge) Dr Debasis Sasmal highlighted the schemes launched by the central government for the socioeconomic uplift of the tribal people through integrated livestock farming, while animal science expert Dr Binod Dutta Borah explained how to rear poultry by adopting scientific technology to enhance productivity. He also explained the importance of vaccination, controlling Ranikhet disease, etc.

Plant protection scientist Dr Madhumita Sonowal Bora dwelt on the IPM and IDM of rice, potato and rapeseed, early blight, late management of potato, and ginger rot management.

Altogether 162 vegetable seed packets were distributed among the farmers.