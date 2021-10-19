Youth leadership prog concludes

CHIMPU, 18 Oct: The sixth ‘Vijay Hi Vijay’ state youth leadership programme for college students, conducted by the Vivekananda Kendra Kanyakumari’s Arunachal prant at the VKV here, concluded on Sunday.

In all, 2,781 students from 32 colleges took part in the five-day programme.

Sports Minister Mama Natung attended the inaugural function along with Vivekananda Kendra Arunachal prant sanchalak Joram Begi and retired major general Jarken Gamlin.

In his inaugural address, Natung said that the future of the country is in the hands of the youths, “and their leadership will lead to the development of the nation.” He exhorted the youths to channel their energy in a positive direction and stay away from all evils.

During the programme, the participants were taught yoga, patriotic songs, etc.

The valedictory function was attended by, among others, Itanagar RK Mission Hospital assistant secretary Swami Pradeepan.