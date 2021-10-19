Arunachal sr women’s hockey team to participate in nat’l c’ship

ITANAGAR, 18 Oct: A 17-member team of Hockey Arunachal (HA) is going to represent Arunachal Pradesh in the Hockey India Senior Women National Championship scheduled to be held in Jhansi (UP) from 21-30 October.

The team comprises Hillang Ruth (captain), Lokam Loti, Shivani Saini, Swati, Kavita, Mayuri Rai, Sita, Nisha, Lokam Yana, Lokam Naku, Lokam Loni, Ritika, Lingdum Yaro, Tai Meku, Anisha Barmon, Dukhum Rima and Tomen Koyu.

The team will be accompanied by manager Sonam Tenzin, head coach Shiv Kumar Saini and HA senior VP Binju Kalro.

This is the first time that the state’s senior women’s hockey team is taking part in a national event, HA informed in a release.

Arunachal will play its first match against Chandigarh on 22 October.