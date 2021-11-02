CS inaugurates oxygen plant at Gyati Takka GH

ZIRO, 1 Nov: Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar inaugurated the 500 lpm PSA oxygen plant at Gyati Takka General Hospital (GH) here in Lower Subansiri district on Monday.

The hospital’s ICU and oxygen plant in-charge Dr Roto Robo apprised the CS of the need for “additional power augmentation” to ensure uninterrupted power supply to the plant and the hospital as a whole.

Interacting with the doctors and the medical staff, the CS urged them to “continue the concerted efforts to ensure maximum Covid-19 second dose vaccine coverage.”

He assured to provide fund for procuring a DG set to meet the power requirements for the oxygen plant and the Old Ziro CHC.

Kumar also took note of the absence of a surgical specialist in the hospital and assured to post one on priority.

DMO Dr Tage Kanno briefed the CS on the Covid-19 vaccination status of the district

and the infrastructural requirements of the hospital.

“As per the head count (which is done by the health workers, ASHAs and anganwadi workers), 90 percent of the population has been vaccinated. The 3,698 non-vaccinated are those of absolute refusal cases,” he said.

“The Covid-19 vaccination status of the district has been reflected in the state records as less than 50 percent due to the difference in the actual headcount and the census population. In the census population, the floating and the migrating population has also been included, leading to a huge population gap and thereby reflecting a low performance ratio,” he informed.

The CS also inspected the ICU, the blood bank and the X-ray and ultrasound facilities in the hospital.

Agriculture Minister Tage Taki, DC Somcha Lowang, Atmanirbhar Krishi Yojana Mission Director Minga Sherpa and Civil Aviation Secretary Swapnil Naik were present at the inauguration. (DIPRO)