Free rations under PMGKAY distributed

RUPA, 8 Nov: Free rations under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Ann Yojana (PMGKAY) were distributed here in West Kameng district on Monday.

Addressing the beneficiaries, DC Karma Leki said that the PMGKAY is aimed at helping the poor citizens facing scarcity of ration items due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Tukpen Village Council (TVC) secretary ND Thongdok also spoke.

Kalaktang MLA Dorjee Wangdi Kharma, former minister DK Thongdok, BJP ST Morcha national executive member Tseten Chombey, TVC members, GBs and PRI members were present on the occasion.

Similar programmes will be carried out in the rest of the district. (DIPRO)