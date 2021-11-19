Daily’s DTP staffer dies in road mishap

NAHARLAGUN, 18 Nov: In a tragic incident, Mithuraj Borah, junior DTP staffer at The Arunachal Age daily here, passed away in a road mishap in Narayanpur in Lakhimpur district of Assam at around 9:30 pm on Wednesday. He was 20.

Family members informed that Borah along with one of his friends was standing on the roadside after dinner when he was hit by a motorist, leaving him dead on the spot.

“Late Mithuraj had joined our organization as junior DTP operator from this month only. He showed promise and potential during his short stay with our organization. He showed keen interest to hone his skills further on designing pages. His services will be dearly missed,” a statement from The Arunachal Age read.

“We convey our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and loved ones, and pray to the almighty god to give them comfort and strength to bear the irreparable loss,” it added.

After postmortem was conducted at the Lakhimpur civil hospital, the family members performed the last rites of late Mithuraj Borah at his native village, No 1 Notgaon, in Narayanpur.

The Arunachal Press Club, the Arunachal Pradesh Union of Working Journalists and the Arunachal Electronic & Digital Media Association have conveyed condolences to the bereaved family.

“We are grieved to hear of the untimely demise of Mithuraj Borah in a tragic road accident. We convey our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family members. May they find strength and courage to bear the loss of their loved one,” the media bodies said in a joint statement.