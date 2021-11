ITANAGAR, 19 Nov: A 21-member contingent from the Arunachal Wado-Kai Karate Do Association (AWKKA), accompanied by two officials, will be leaving here on Saturday for Gujarat to participate in the 23rd All India Wado Kai Karate Championship to be held in Somnath, Veraval on 27 and 28 November.

Sensei Dugi Teli and Sempei Goken Basar are accompanying the team as coach and manager, informed AWKKA president Shihan Yarda Niki.