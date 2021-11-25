IFA to request UD dept to release payment for completed buildings under PMAY

ZIRO, 24 Nov: The Independent Facilitating Agency (IFA) heard the grievances of beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) and decided to request the higher authorities of the Urban Development department to release the remaining fund for the payment to the beneficiaries that have completed the construction of buildings.

Attending a public hearing/ jan sunwai on the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana(PMAY) conducted by the Urban Development Department at the old DC conference hall here in Lower Subansiri district on Tuesday last, the IFA members also decided to ask the department to release the remaining fund for other beneficiaries, whose building constructions are in progress.

Earlier, the IFA team, led by RGU Assistant Professor John Gaingamlung Gangmei, with members UD AE Toko Yami, SDE expert Tilling Dumi, Town Planner Abin Tok and MIS expert Tamchi Yani interacted with the beneficiaries and heard out the difficulties faced by them.

The PMAY is a flagship mission of the government of India and is implemented by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.

Its mission is to address urban housing among the EWS/ LIG and MIG categories. The requirements for availing this benefit are that the household should have an annual income between Rs 3 to Rs 18 lakhs and the applicant or any family member is not supposed to own a pucca house. (DIPRO)