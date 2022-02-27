Hundreds of students take part in science festival

ITANAGAR, 26 Feb: More than 300 students from various schools of the Itanagar Capital Region performed science-based programmes during the ongoing weeklong science festival at the Science Centre here on Saturday.

During the events, a science drama titled ‘Evolution of science’ was performed by students of the Donyi Polo Mission School for the Hearing and Visually Impaired.

Science-based songs by students of Green Mount School and Donyi Polo Vidya Bhavan, and recitation of science-based poems by DNGC Commerce HoD Dr Ashok Pandey and Assistant Professor (Hindi) Lily Tumbom Riba were other attractions of the programme.

Dr Sachin C Narwadia from Vigyan Prasar, Dr Shardul Wagh from Kamla Nehru Mahavidyalaya, Nagpur, and the Arunachal Pradesh State Council for Science & Technology director also spoke.