Thousands benefitted from SAD camp

KATANG, 2 Mar: A total of 1,542 villagers from various villages under Bari-Basip administrative circle in Tirap district benefitted from a Sarkar Aapke Dwar (SAD) camp, conducted by the Tirap district administration at Katang village, 34 kms away from the district headquarters on Wednesday.

Clubbing with the SAD camp, mock drills on earthquake, landslide and fire accidents and the Arunachal Rising campaign were also held for the benefit of the villagers.

Speaking on the occasion, Khonsa East MLA Wanglam Sawin urged the health department to enroll maximum beneficiaries under the health insurance schemes.

While releasing the pamphlets on the Arunachal Rising Campaign, Sawin urged all the villagers of Old Katang, New Katang, New Lainwang, Lamsa and Wathin to take advantage of the PM/ CM flagship program.

Tirap DC Taro Mize, DIPRO in-charge Dr Ripi Doni and SAD nodal officer Pik Tayum also spoke. (DIPRO)