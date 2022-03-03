Governor reviews passing out parade of Assam Rifles

SHUKHOVI, 2 Mar: Arunachal Pradesh Governor BD Mishra reviewed the Passing out Parade of the Assam Rifles (AR) women recruits at Assam Rifles Training Centre and School here in Nagaland on Wednesday.

After successful completion of 44-week training, 868 women recruits, including from Arunachal, were attested into the organization on the day. They will be posted in different units of the Assam Rifles in Arunachal and other parts of the North East region of the country.

Congratulating the female jawans, the governor advised them to develop physical fitness, mental robustness and professionalism with scientific approach, self confidence and fearlessness.

“As a woman, they have more social responsibility than men and as members of security forces they have delicate areas of responsibilities. They have, therefore, to maintain a perfect balance between the service responsibilities and family obligations,” Mishra said.

He emphasized on instilling the ‘nation first’ spirit amongst the soldiers.

“For duty performance, personal comfort and convenience must always come last. The recruits must prepare themselves to obey orders and be ready for the supreme sacrifice for the cause of the nation,” he said.

Impressed by the high standard of discipline, drill and turn-out, the governor commended the Director General of Assam Rifles, the commandant of the ARTC&S, the instructors and the women recruits. He reposed his confidence that the newly inducted female soldiers will immensely contribute towards national security and nation building.

The governor presented awards to the best recruits in battle craft, weapon handling, jungle lane shooting and other specializations in counter insurgency operations.

Recruit Geetanjali received the overall best recruit award; recruit Poonam Sarma received the award for best in firing; recruit Sultana Begum received the award for best in drill and recruit Kamini Kumari received the award for best in physical training.

Wife of the governor, Neelam Misra, AR DG Lt Gen PC Nair and Commandant ARTC&S Brig SK Sheoran were present on the occasion, along with senior officers of the force, family members of the recruits and ex-servicemen.

Later, the governor interacted with the Assam Rifles officers and passed out recruits from Tawang, West Kameng, East Kameng, Changlang, Tirap, and Longding districts of Arunachal and encouraged them to maintain highest standard of discipline and professionalism in the Force and showcase the Arunachali spirit of patriotism. (Raj Bhavan)