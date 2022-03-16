Speed up LOC process, says AACWA

ITANAGAR, 15 Mar: The All Arunachal Contractor’s Welfare Association (AACWA) has urged the finance & planning department to speed up the LOC process to lessen the financial hardship of the contractors.

“Why is the state government always adopting delaying tactics in clearing the contractors’ pending bills during financial year-ending?” the association questioned, and said that the authorities concerned should realise the financial hardship faced by the contractors every financial year-end, even after the execution of development projects.