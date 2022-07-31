MLA inaugurates VDVK

NEW DARI, 30 Jul: MLA Gokar Basar inaugurated the Ego Bango Ane Van Dhan Vikas Kendra (VDVK) here in Leparada district on Saturday, in the presence of DC Mamata Riba and Dari CO P Mary Bui.

Machineries worth Rs 5 lakhs, out of the Rs 15 lakhs under the VDVK scheme of the ArSRLM, were provided to the VDVK.

Livelihood farm block coordinator Kuru Lucy said that the local agricultural and horticultural produces “will be processed into value added post harvest products and marketed to encourage the local farmers.”

Dari circle is known for producing quality agricultural and horticultural produces like rice, yam, lemon, ginger, chilli, pineapple, vegetables and other forest products.

The MLA assured the VDVK that he would provide assistance to “upgrade the infrastructure required to keep the machineries in the future.” (DIPRO)