APWWS obtains update on rape case against MLA from APSCW

ITANAGAR, 1 Aug: Members of the Arunachal Pradesh Women’s Welfare Society (APWWS) called on Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Women (APSCW) Chairperson Kenjum Pakam and her team here on Monday to obtain the latest update on the alleged rape case involving Koloriang MLA Lokam Tassar.

The APSCW chairperson informed that “the case is under progress and the commission is coordinating with the police team.”

The APWWS appealed for “fair and instant investigation” into the case under relevant sections of the law to unearth the truth, “so that fair justice is delivered.”

It further appealed to the clan-based organisations of the two parties to refrain from making provocative statements on social media, in order to maintain peace and tranquillity in the society.