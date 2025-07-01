Udyami Panjikaran Mela organised

DOIMUKH, 30 Jun: Twenty-six self-help groups (SHG) from Doimukh participated in an Udyami Panjikaran Mela (Entrepreneur Registration Fair) organised in Model Village here in Papum Pare district by the ArSRLM on Monday.

Forty-nine women registered their products onlineduring the fair.

The Udyami Panjikaran Mela is a strategic initiative to identify, register, and promote SHG entrepreneursacross the state. The fair will be organized biannually at the block level, serving as a platform for SHG members to register as SHG entrepreneurs, showcase and sell their products, and enhance their awareness of marketing opportunities available through dedicated SHGs.

Papum Pare Deputy Commissioner Vishakha Yadav, who attended the fair, commended the SHG mothers and women for their dedication, hard work and quality products, and assured to continue providing support to uplift and promote SHGs and rural entrepreneurship.

A similar fair was conducted by the ArSRLM in Borum on Sunday. Sixty-seven SHG members were registered during the fair.

This initiative is expected to strengthen the entrepreneurial ecosystem among rural women to foster financial independence and improve market linkages for SHG-based products.