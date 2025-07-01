CRPF extinguishes fire, prevents its spread

[ Pisi Zauing ]

MIAO, 30 Jun: Personnel of the D/186 CRPF doused a fire that occurred at a house in Upper Miao in Changlang district on Sunday at around 9:35 pm.

The incident occurred in the house of a retired SSB jawan, Wagan Mossang. While Mossang was preparing dinner, his LPG cylinder suddenly caught fire and, upon hearing the distress call, personnel of D/186 CRPF immediately rushed to the site of occurrence along with a fire extinguisher and other firefighting equipment.

After a brief battle, the personnel extinguished the fire. There was no significant damage to property or any report of injury.

Had the CRPF not been nearby, the incident could have taken an ugly turn. Moreover, Miao has the history of fire accidents every year, and the citizens have been demanding the establishment of a fire station in the town for decades.

The state government finally approved establishment of fire stations in nine key towns in the state. Along with Miao, the eight other towns where fire stations will be established are Wakro, Chongkham, Hayuliang, Mebo, Kimin, Deomali, Lungla and Kalaktang.

The government will provide trained teams, alongwith modern equipment, so that the firefighters can respond positively and swiftly to any eventuality.