Progs organised under AKAM

ANINI, 11 Aug: A cross-country race themed ‘Say yes to life, no to drugs’ was organised here in Dibang Valley by the district administration, in collaboration with the SJETA department, as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav (AKAM) on Thursday.

The Indian Army’s Gajraj Corps launched a ‘civil-military cycling expedition’ from Thakurbari (Assam) to Balemu (West Kameng district) as part of the AKAM.

Seventy-five participants from the army (including lady officers), along with civilian participants were flagged off from Thakurbari on Thursday.

The expedition will be flagged in by Governor BD Mishra and the 4 Corps GOC at Balemu on 13 August. (With DIPRO input)