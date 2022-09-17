DA to take action over stray cattle

AALO, 16 Sep: West Siang Deputy Commissioner Penga Tato on Friday convened a meeting with the HGBs and GBs of the villages here regarding checking stray cattle in the township.

It was resolved during the meeting that all the cattle owners will henceforth confine their domestic animals and not let them stray in the township area.

“From 1st October, the district administration will take drastic action in this regard,” the DC said.

ADC Henkir Lollen, EAC (Judicial) Maryam Larlo, ex-ministers Kento Ete and Doi Ado, over 30 GBs and HGBs, and members of the Paktu Welfare Society and the market committees participated in the meeting. (DIPRO)