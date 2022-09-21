MoS inspects projects in Namsai

NAMSAI, 20 Sep: Union MoS for Development of Northeast Region, BL Verma, who is on a three-day visit to Namsai district, inspected the integrated water supply projects in Marua on Tuesday.

He also inspected the completed indoor stadium executed under the NLCPR, the proposed site for an outdoor stadium, and the CT scan unit installed at the district hospital here under the NESIDS.

Verma later attended the inauguration of the ‘scientific

fish & meat market’ in Old Market here, constructed under the CM’s District Innovation & Challenge Fund. The market will sell meat and fishes on retail.

Among others, MLAs Chau Zingnu Namchoom and Jummum Ete Deori, ZPC Nang Urmila Mancheykhun, the DC, and the SP accompanied the minister. (DIPRO)