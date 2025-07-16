Empowering youths laying foundation for Viksit Arunachal: Guv

ITANAGAR, 15 Jul: Governor KT Parnaik said that empowering the state’s youths through training, entrepreneurship, and industry-linked skill development “is laying the foundation for Viksit Arunachal.”

The governor said this during a presentation on ‘Leveraging skill development and entrepreneurship potential in Arunachal Pradesh’ by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), which he and Chief Minister Pema Khandu attended at the chief minister’s conference hall here on Tuesday.

Parnaik said that a strong and skilled generation is essential for long-term, self-reliant growth.

He emphasized the importance of creating opportunities, extending financial support, and providing handholding to the youths, so they can fully benefit from both central and state government initiatives. He expressed confidence that partnerships with reputed institutions like the CII would not only equip young Arunachalis with relevant skills but also ensure their active participation in the state’s developmental journey.

Calling for establishment of a dedicated skilling and entrepreneurship institute in the state, the governor said that the youths of the state have the talent and the will to succeed. “They only need the right exposure,” he said, adding that “with the CII’s experience and network, we can open doors for them to dream big and contribute meaningfully to Arunachal’s future.”

The governor suggested to the chief minister that they explore bold initiatives, which, while requiring investment, would yield strong and lasting returns for the state’s progress. He also stressed on the critical role of technology, skill development, and entrepreneurship in shaping a developed Arunachal.

Highlighting Aruna-chal’s vast untapped potential in hydropower, agro-based industries, rare earth minerals, floriculture, and tourism, the governor called for industry-specific skilling programmes that would enable the youths to manage and lead future projects in these sectors.

Khandu echoed the governor’s vision and said that the state government is focused on green investments that protect Arunachal’s rich natural environment while enabling economic growth. He said that the state government is moving forward with sustainable development at the core and exploring opportunities in areas where Arunachal can lead while preserving its ecological heritage.

The chief minister noted that, owing to the prime minister’s initiatives, Arunachal has witnessed significant growth in infrastructure, connectivity, and socioeconomic development. He asserted that today’s youths must be job creators, not just job seekers.

Earlier, Brig Ashish Bhattacharyya, principal adviser to the Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers under the CII, along with his team, presented key insights and proposals to the governor and the chief minister.

Commissioners and secretaries from the Planning, Investment, Health, Skill Development, Labour and Employment, Information Technology, and Science and Technology Departments participated in the meeting. (Raj Bhavan)