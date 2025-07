ITANAGAR, 15 Jul: Twenty-seven kickboxers from Arunachal Pradesh, accompanied by two officials, left here on Monday for Chhattisgarh to take part in the Wako India Seniors & Masters National Kickboxing Championship2025.

The five-day event is scheduled to begin on 16 July.

Technical director of the Kickboxing Association of Arunachal, Gopal Moran is the team coach and Lindum Yaha is the team manager.