Rijiju inaugurates motorable steel bridge in Tenga

TENGA, 15 Jul: Union Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju inaugurated a motorable steel bridge with RCC decking here in West Kameng district on Tuesday.

Rijiju lauded the executing agency for maintaining quality standards in the construction work, and expressed satisfaction that his longstanding goal of ensuring proper road connectivity across the state is now becoming a reality.

“With the support of the BJP-led government, all district headquarters are now well connected with the state capital, and most villages have good connectivity with their respective district headquarters,” he said.

In addition to road infrastructure, the minister highlighted the government’s efforts in bringing essential public services such as electricity, potable water, LPG connections, midday meals, old-age pensions, and various welfare schemes, reflecting the government’s commitment to public welfare.

Rijiju also shed light on the strategic importance of the Frontier Highway project, which will run from Bomdila to Vijaynagar, parallel to the Line of Actual Control.

Emphasizing the importance of communal harmony for the overall development of the region, he urged the Hrusso, Sajolang, Bugun, and Sherdukpen communities to uphold the spirit of brotherhood and work together for collective progress.

The minister also laid the foundation stone for various development projects at the Central Institute of Himalayan Cultural Studies in Dahung, under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Vikas Karyakram.

He further highlighted the various schemes available under the Minority Affairs Ministry, and encouragedeligible beneficiaries to avail of them.

The event was attended by Thrizino-Burgaon MLA TN Glow, Bomdila-Nafra MLA Dongru Siongju, West Kameng DC (i/c) Rinchin Leta, SP (i/c) Pawan Kumar Yadav, Sinchung ADC Murnya Kakki, ZPC Karma Dorjee Thongdok, former ministers, PRI members, HoDs, Army personnel, and others.(DIPRO)