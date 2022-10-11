DCM asks power dept to fast-track drawing of transmission lines

ITANAGAR, 10 Oct: Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein has asked the power department to fast-track the drawing of transmission lines across the state and come up with a permanent roadmap to revamp the power sector in the state.

The DCM said this while chairing a high-level meeting of the power department and other line departments here on Monday.

He asked the power department to expedite the construction of transmission lines under the comprehensive scheme, and instructed the other departments, including forest, land management, and law, to expedite the processing of matters related to transmission lines.

He asked them to “work out modalities to sort out the impasse of the land occupiers coming under the right of way of the transmission lines of 132 kv and above.”

Stating that power is one of the important sectors for the development of a state or a country, Mein said that “power supply is an important index of development of a society and the state of Arunachal Pradesh should proactively work to achieve 24/7 power connectivity.”

He acknowledged the challenges faced by the department, and suggested “minimising power losses by improving the transmission line, metering, and billing system.”

He also chaired another meeting and discussed issues related to the hydroelectric projects in the state. (DCM’s PR Cell)