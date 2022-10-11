Residents construct temp bridge

[ Karda Natam ]

DAPORIJO, 10 Oct: Expressing discontent over the delay in construction of a CC bridge over the Sigin river, the residents of various colonies here in Upper Subansiri district on Sunday contributed cash amounts out of pocket and constructed a temporary bamboo hanging bridge over the river.

The old bridge had been dismantled by the district administration a year ago, in order to replace it with a new one.

“The public, especially commuters, has been facing lots of problems without a bridge the whole of this year, and was eagerly waiting for the district administration to construct the bridge, but there is no progress of work,” the residents complained.

Schoolchildren, college students and government staffers are the worst sufferers as they need a bridge over the river to go to schools and offices.

The people have appealed to the state government to look into the grievance of the residents of Idu Colony, Veterinary Colony, PI Colony, DLD Colony, Sigum Riju, Sinik Rijo and Power Grid Colony, and have a CC bridge constructed at the earliest.