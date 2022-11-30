Arunachal takes 3rd position in Khelo India Wushu Women’s League

ITANAGAR, 29 Nov: The Arunachal Pradesh team, under the aegis of the All Arunachal Pradesh Wushu Association (AAPWA), was declared the second runner-up in the Khelo India Wushu Women’s League/Ranking (Senior, Junior and Sub-Junior) Tournament and the zonal qualifying event held in Imphal, Manipur, from 22-25 November.

Host state Manipur was declared the winner, followed by Assam as the first runner-up. Eight Northeastern states, besides West Bengal, took part in the zonal qualifying event.

Arunachal bagged a total of 14 medals (4 gold, 2 silver and 8 bronze).

Yarna Rosni (2 gold medals), Gyamar Kana (gold medal), Nomi Tamut (gold medal), Takam Chumchi (1 silver and 1 bronze medal), Lucy Miuli (silver medal), Tai Yamak (bronze medal), P Martina Wangjen (bronze medal), Gyamar Yatup (bronze medal), Gida Kamir (bronze medal), Mercy Ngaimarg (bronze medal), Mepung Lamgu (bronze medal), and Toko Apung (bronze medal) were the medal winners for Arunachal.

The team was led by AAPWA president Tach Tadar, along with coach Tai Yamak and manager Tai Yatang.

Earlier, the state’s wushu players participated in the 31st Senior National Wushu Championship, held in Srinagar, Jammu & Kashmir, from 28 October to 2 November.

The team won 10 medals in different events and was declared the second runner-up in the Taolu event.

The medallists are: Nyeman Wangsu (3 gold medals, in Gunshu, Chang Quan, and Daoshu), Onila Tega (gold medal in 52 kg Sanda), Mepung Lamgu (2 silver each in Taiji Quan and Taijijian), Mercy Ngaimong (silver in Jianshu and bronze in Taijijian), Realu Boo (bronze in Taijijian), and Gyamar Yatup (bronze in 48 kg Sanda).

AAPWA general secretary Abo Lukham and treasurer Taring Liyak had led the team as coach (Sanda event) and manager, respectively.

Soni Beyong was the judge of the Taolu event, while Tai Yamak was the manager (Taolu), and M Premchandra was the Taolu coach, the AAPWA informed in a release.