Halt flyover work till NH 415 Package B is completed

The start of work for the construction of a bridge in Papu Hapa in Naharlagun is causing massive traffic jams for the last few days. A portion of the road near the present bridge collapsed when earth-cutting was done while starting work for the new bridge. This is a warning sign of how things can go wrong if the construction of Package B of the four-lane highway, which is from Papu Hapa to Nirjuli, starts in full swing without proper planning. This package will pass through the congested Naharlagun township. A four-km-long flyover is being planned to start from near Niba Hospital in Papu Hapa to Model Village in Naharlagun.

The flyover will be above a very congested area. At present also, Naharlagun witnesses massive traffic jams, and if the flyover work starts, one cannot imagine how the situation will be. Therefore the state government should emphasise on early completion of the Borum-Helipad bridge and railway bridge in Lekhi. These two bridges will considerably ease traffic on NH 415 and will play an important role in the construction of Package B. However, work on both bridges is progressing at a snail’s pace. The construction agency has repeatedly failed to meet the deadline. It is time for the state government to give them a deadline and work accordingly. In the meanwhile, till these two bridges are open for traffic, the construction of the flyover should not start. It will cause unnecessary harassment to the commuters.