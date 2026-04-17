India has strongly rejected China’s renaming of places in Arunachal Pradesh, reaffirming that these territories are an integral part of India. This is not the first time China has renamed places, and it has almost become a ritual that leads to a renewed war of words.

While the relationship has thawed in the last couple of months, China’s announcement of new names for several places in Arunachal is yet another attempt to manufacture false claims, which has been repeated too often.

Such repeated attempts by China should not bother the country much, and India should not indulge China by even responding, as the government has said that such attempts cannot alter the “undeniable reality” that Arunachal is Indian territory.

As the two countries try to engage diplomatically after years of standoff, China should have refrained from actions that create negativity and undermine efforts to stabilise and normalise bilateral relations. The ongoing territorial disputes, including those over Arunachal and Aksai Chin, continue to strain the relationship between India and China.

China has also established a new county, Cenling, in Xinjiang province, near the Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, apparently to prevent Uyghur separatist militants from infiltrating Xinjiang.

Cenling is the third new county that China has set up in Xinjiang in just over a year, and India had previously protested the establishment of Hean and Hekang counties, citing their jurisdiction overlapping with Indian territory, particularly in Ladakh.

The latest establishment will be watched with the interest and keenness it deserves.