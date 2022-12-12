NERIST must have pan-India character: Guv

NIRJULI, 11 Dec: “The NERIST must have a pan-India character for taking the institution to excellent academic heights,” said Governor BD Mishra, addressing the 9th convocation of the North Eastern Institute of Science & Technology (NERIST) here on Sunday.

He advised the graduating students to be “job providers and startup,” and urged them to become entrepreneurs and not run only after government jobs.

He advised the graduates to “work hard and cultivate observant eyes, a perceptive mind, commitment to a cause, innovative actions, and perseverance in life.”

“As accomplished citizens, the NERIST engineers must rise to discharge their fundamental duties. In addition to the science degree, they must develop scientific temper, humanism and spirit for inquiry and reform. The degree awardees owe it to the country, society and their fellow citizens to perform the fundamental duties,” he said.

The governor, who is also the president of the NERIST Society, said that “if the stakeholders of NERIST want NERIST to be an institution of distinction, the students and faculty have to ensure peace, academic atmosphere and

good learning and teaching environment.”

The governor, who has been monitoring the progress of the NERIST, called upon the faculty members to “enhance their knowledge further, help the students to build their personality growth, and prepare their subject as knowledge well to teach the students.”

Mishra awarded gold medals to the toppers in different academic disciplines. He congratulated the medal winners, degree recipients, parents, guardians, and teachers, and complimented NERIST Director Prof HS Yadav “for his brilliant academic initiatives.”

Among others, NERIST Board of Management Chairman Prof TG Sitharam and Academic Dean Prof Sarsing Gao also spoke.

Twenty-four meritorious students received the institute gold medals in different disciplines, 31 candidates received PhD degrees, and 162 candidates were awarded MTech, MSc and MBA degrees.

A total of 263 students received BTech and BSc degrees, and 176 students were given certificates in engineering trades for the 2021-22 academic year. (Raj Bhavan)