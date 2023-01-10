Friends United FC, USA draw match

ITANAGAR, 9 Jan: Friends United FC and United Society of Arunachal (USA) played a 2-2 draw on Monday in the ongoing 8th State Level Veteran Cup Football Tournament.

In the first half, the first goal was scored by Lobsang Golem of FUFC. He scored another goal for his team in the 34th minute of the first half.

The star player of USA FC, Kento Samyor, managed to reduce the margin in the 47th minute of the match with a goal. Then, in the dying minutes of the match, he earned a spot kick and scored the second goal.