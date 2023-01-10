Skill development prog underway

DAPORIJO, 9 Jan: Sixty-seven trainees registered in different fields of skill development on Monday – the first day of a two-month-long ‘Skill mela-cum-skill development sensitisation rally’ – which was launched by Skill Development Secretary SD Sudaresan here in Upper Subansiri district, in the presence of Daporijo MLA Tanya Soki, Taliha MLA Nyato Dukam, and other stakeholders.

In his address, Sudaresan said that his department is committed to help and provide logistic support to the youths, “especially potential dropout unemployed youths, through imparting training in various skills for their sustainable development.”

Soki and Dukam spoke about the government’s various programmes for sustainable development. (DIPRO)